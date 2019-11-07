Australian Sprinter with a package of cocaine could not escape from the police
The participant of Olympic games in the 400m Joel Milburn was arrested by police in Sydney after a short chase.
The Daily Mail reports that the runner was under suspicion of possessing and distributing drugs, and has attracted the attention of the police at the exit of the bar. The athlete attempted to escape but was caught. He also failed to get rid of a small package of cocaine.
It is reported that winning the race was won by the detectives of the local unit of Strike Force Northrop.
Joel Milbern charged with drug possession, resisting police and obstructing the execution of justice. According to his lawyer, he intends to plead guilty at the next court session.