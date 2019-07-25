Austria declared wanted by Russian spy
Thursday, July 25, the Ministry of internal Affairs of Austria declared in the international search 65-year-old citizen of Russia Igor Zaitsev. He is suspected of espionage.“Zaitsev, Igor Zhukovsky is suspected of conducting secret activities for the Russian Main intelligence Directorate to the detriment of the Austrian Republic”, — said in a statement.
According to Austrian police, Zaitsev was born on 6 APR 1954 in Moscow. Local media reported that this man is directly linked to high-profile espionage scandal which broke out in Austria in November 2018.
Then in Salzburg was arrested 70-year-old Martin M., a retired Colonel of the armed forces of Austria. It turned out that he was many years ago, recruited by the GRU. For at least 20 years old officer passed on to Moscow the classified information, concerning the Austrian army, and shared important information about the many high-ranking military of Austria. Birds, apparently, was the liaison. He was taken to Moscow information received from Martin M.
