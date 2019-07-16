Austria gave the go-ahead to extradite Firtash in the USA
On Tuesday, July 16, Minister of justice of Austria Clemens Jabloner allowed to extradite Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash in the USA. The decision was taken after consultations with the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Austria taking into account the interests and international obligations of the country.
As already reported “FACTS”, June 25 decision by Firtash took the Supreme court of Austria. American authorities are seeking the extradition of a businessman in 2013. The Grand jury in the US indicted Firtash, as well as one of deputies of the Parliament of India and four other defendants, charged with bribing members of the government of India with the aim to access the production of titanium used in the manufacture of jet engines. The bribe was 18.5 million dollars. Firtash denies the accusations.
The businessman was arrested in Austria in 2014 at the request of U.S. authorities. Until June his lawyers managed to avoid his extradition.
Now the question about the specific terms of issue of Firtash decided by the Land court of Vienna. The businessman will remain in Austria until, until will not be considered the request of his lawyers on the resumption of the trial on the issue of extradition.
