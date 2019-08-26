Auto experts have made the top 3 crossovers for severe off-road
The ranking of crossovers which thrive not only in city conditions, but on rough terrain, was auto.
The third place they gave a budget compact SUV Renault Duster.
It comes as front or all-wheel drive and also has a version with a diesel engine capacity of 110 HP, adds points on the roads.
Furthermore, in overcoming the obstacles really helps ground clearance of 210 mm and a good “moral” permeability.
The second position was occupied by the Japanese model Subaru Forester equipped with all-wheel drive, the 2.5-liter engine with 185 HP and ground clearance of 220 mm.
Useful for city is special and the X-Mode system, maximally optimizing the operation of the motor, a variable speed transmission, drive and ancillary systems.
A leader is also recognized as the Land Rover Discovery is the fifth generation of the British crossover was deprived of the usual frames, but does not become less passable.
Available version with pneumatic suspension allows you to increase initial clearance from 220 mm to 280 mm and to Wade through almost a meter deep. 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 249 HP helps to take steep inclines without fear of lack of thrust at low speed, and the automatic transmission has a special mode for off-road.