Autumn and rain: doctors told how to effectively deal with the Blues
Worsening of mood, decreased activity, anxiety, sleepiness during the day, increased appetite can testify about autumn depression.
With the arrival of autumn often increases the consumption of foods rich in fats and carbohydrates, as a rule, reduced the overall tone, there is a weakness, apathy, fatigue, and opens the road to excess weight.
Doctors attributed the appearance of autumn depression with impaired metabolism of serotonin — a neurotransmitter affecting mood. Studies have shown that fall and winter the levels of serotonin in the brain is much lower than in summer.
The role played by the hormone melatonin — a regulator of circadian rhythms, the development of which depends on the amount of light. Autumn and winter, daylight is much shorter, so many people begin to experience symptoms of depression.
To emerge from the autumn Blues, it is recommended to increase physical activity: walking, gym, swimming, dancing will help to get out of the depression much faster.
Autumn depression is associated with lack of heat and light, so pay attention to the evening light. The room in which you are in the evening, should be well lit, also, you can add some bright accessories in the interior. Being in a well-lit room in the autumn-winter period leads to increased vitality and a positive attitude to life, and the bright colors improve mood.
Fill your life with positive emotions. If you haven’t been to the theatre, do it. Treat yourself to good acting, new experiences and interesting acquaintances.
Explore the shops, visit a beauty salon. Even if you are not fond of drastic changes of appearance, make a touch of extravagance to your look by changing hair colour or buying some new things.
By the way, scientists have found a link between excess weight and depression and told me who suffers from it often.
Being overweight can lead to depression, which is mainly psychological in nature, the researchers said.
At the time, as previous studies have shown that people with overweight often suffer from depression, it is not clear, the depression causes a change in body mass or Vice versa.