Autumn cold ridiculed by cartoon network

Осенний холод высмеяли карикатурой в сети

Thursday, September 19, the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was covered with a serious autumn cold: the inhabitants of the city react to it differently.

The corresponding caricature was published on the Twitter page of “Captain Price”.

The author used for his pictures footage from the Soviet cartoon “the snow Queen”, the film adaptation of the famous fairytale by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen.

Note, as of 12:00, the temperature in Kiev is only 12 degrees Celsius, while the night of September 19 was 5 to 8 degrees. In addition, forecasters predict a further decrease in temperature and precipitation.

