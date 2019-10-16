Autumn forecast for the zodiac signs – who is waiting for love, wealth, new business, happiness
The most intense season of the year, which pales in comparison to the summer! Dreams come true, celebrate what you’ve been waiting so long love is found, things are changing. In short, do not be afraid of the end of the warm season ahead – only the most fascinating.
In addition, the fall begins a new and the rich life of those who have not received desired other seasons. And for those born in the second half of the year is especially long-awaited time when you can recharge and much to gain from a higher power.
Fall – overall a very good time for all, except for the beginning of September – active, full of challenges and important decisions. Then all goes well – a lot will happen, will come true, please you. It’s a time of gifts, aid, disclosure of the internal energy, finding himself and his true love.
What awaits in the fall of zodiac signs
If you honestly lived the whole year, worked hard, did good works, dreamed – then you certainly have nothing to fear. Life will be generous and grateful towards you. The most important rule – do not tell yourself “stop”, if you understand that everything is starting to come true. It’s not an illusion, not an illusion or a pacifier, and sometimes, if something long endeavor.
Closed loners who don’t want to admit that you have long been waiting for love, finally, wait to meet with destiny. No matter how you hardened to the world, a higher power know what you need and will give it certainly. Don’t close yourself from love because it can be one that is given for life.
Money is what fall will be in abundance. It is important to look around, to listen to yourself, do not be afraid of new things – and then you will be able, if not to become rich, then at least strongly improve their financial position.
Forgiveness, return of love, the reunion after a quarrel – all this awaits those who understood and appreciated all the lost relationship. They’ll be back, just need to be sincere with yourself.
The love they have been waiting years, can come to the Scales. You did not expect, because the year is running out, but in September and October really. Moreover, you do not have to do, the relationship will tie themselves. It would be so easy and natural that you will not notice as will make the most important decisions in their lives – about family, children, new values.
Return the love and strengthen relationships will be Gemini and Scorpio. No matter how frightening or crisis, the stars will help you to get out of it and never to go different directions. So now, do not take hasty decisions. It goes, but with the onset of autumn.
Significant progress in business and sudden financial success can largely change the mindset and goals for the future, Pisces and Scorpio. Anything special you did not expect, but fate smiled on you and now you can not just succeed, but to build the kind of life that would have pleased you. If you have never dealt with such situations, we treat them with the utmost seriousness, because this may be the first and a big step in the life of the dreams.
Harmony and peace will settle in life Cancers, Maidens and Scorpions. This does not mean that life will be boring, just that you’ll constantly smooth in a good mood, it will be easier to live, to solve problems, will think less about the bad. This will save power and just enjoy life all fall.