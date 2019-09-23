Autumn has come, but summer weather is still holding out (PHOTO)

Autumn officially began, but, as stated by a senior climatologist meteorologist Canada, there is no reason “to write the obituary of summer weather”.

The fall season officially began at 3:50 Monday with the onset of the autumnal equinox, but the temperature in Toronto is more consistent with the results of the July or August than the last week of September.

The last day of summer on Sunday, the temperature reached 31C, Monday was also very warm, with the temperature in the afternoon rose to 25C.

Mild weather conditions forecast in the near future will remain. The hydrometeorological center of Canada predicts that Tuesday and Wednesday the temperature will reach highs of 21C and 22C.

“We think the fall will be softer than usual. Perhaps also more rainy than usual, but our projections for precipitation are not always successful. As for temperature, here we are more often right, but to predict the precipitation is always difficult,” – said in an interview with a senior climatologist Canada meteorologist David Phillips.

Phillips said that last year the greater Toronto area “went” in the autumn, when the temperature fell sharply, and even snow fell.

It is reported that this year is modeled by the specialists of the hydrometeorological centre of Canada options give a chance to hope for milder weather conditions till November.

“Last year we had frost and snow in October and in November and worse. So it began and continued until may, he said. – I hope that this year we will be able to play Golf and go camping. Yet do not write the obituary of summer weather”.

The average daily high this time of year is 19.5 C, but it will be reduced to 18.3 C by this weekend.