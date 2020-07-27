“Available credit”: Over the past week the program has issued more than 600 million UAH
In Ukraine, banks for the past 7 days 196 entered into new loan agreements under the program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” totaling 638 million. This was announced at the Government portal.
Denis Shmyhal said that there is a positive dynamics of loans under the state Program “Affordable loans”.
He also stressed that the initiative Zelensky effect on small and medium business gets the cheap credit resources.
The positive dynamics of loans, over the last week their number has grown almost twice.
The Association agreement of Ukraine with the EU: Stefanyshyna gather business dialogue
Smigel also added that Ukraine continues sokraschatsya the percentage of failures on the part of banks and it is also part of the success of the updated program.
It was reported that, in General, as at 27 July this year, has issued 1,446 loans totaling 2,413 billion.
