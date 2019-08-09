Available product for normalizing blood pressure
Scientists have found that walnuts can normalize blood pressure. This delicious product is recommended to include in the diet to strengthen the heart.
According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, walnuts contain a lot need for a person fat. In addition, protein, manganese and copper influence the reduction of cholesterol, strengthens the heart and bones. Also peanut butter is necessary for good brain activity.
We should also mention a useful property of the acids in walnuts. The results of the study showed that alpha-linolenic acid can reduce blood pressure levels. In order to avoid the danger of cardiovascular diseases and to bring the pressure back to normal, it is necessary to add these fruits in your diet.
Expert Kris-etherton recommends to eliminate harmful fatty foods and switch to skimmed milk with walnuts. Specialist also advises to reduce the consumption of salt and pay more attention to the vegetables.