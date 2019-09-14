Available vegetable that reduce the risk of developing cancer
This antioxidant gives the vegetable its rich red hue. The substance is very good for the body and acts as a means of cancer prevention. Prevents lycopene and heart disease, also strengthens bones.
Scientists have proved that tomatoes have a beneficial effect on the skin and internal organs, delay aging. They also improve immunity.
Tomatoes especially useful for people who suffer from osteoporosis and menopause. In addition, frequent consumption of tomato reduces the risk of cancer of the prostate, stomach, uterus, and tomatoes a positive effect on the removal of toxic substances from the body.
Tomatoes contribute to a full cessation of development of multiple sclerosis, senility and Alzheimer’s disease, due to the high content of vitamin A and C.
Regular consumption of tomatoes is beneficial to the health of people suffering from high cholesterol and hypertension.
But do not forget that for the complete assimilation of nutrients, the tomato is consumed separately from the cucumbers.