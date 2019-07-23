Avenge Bogomolov: Sobchak grappled with Cord in obscene battle
Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who has made no secret of relationship with Director Konstantin Bogomolov, was again involved in a scandal with a former friend, musician Sergey Shnurov. They are locked in an obscene battle, publicly insulting each other as they had done in the past.
The reason for the scandal this time was the ironic statement of Sergey Shnurov at the press conference. Answering the question of who is the most worthy opponent in a poetic battle, the leader of group “Leningrad” with a smile said that it was Konstantin Bogomolov.
“The most interesting opponent was Bogomolov who wrote for Sobchak. I don’t take it seriously. What is a serious contender in this situation? This is ridiculous!”, — said Sergey Shnurov.
Saying seriously hooked Sobchak, who reacted harshly to a remark by publishing a scathing verse, using swear words.
“I’m telling you as a poet and the woman: Your …,
Sergei, are pretty weak.
With all due respect to you,
You could not stand defeat.
I’m really laughing:
The tour of the stadium and the press a little?
Cords throws fake news
About the fact that Sobchak not write poems!
About our battle, I forgot long ago,
But he’s in your head on the shelf:
You then roll in the shit
Stupid horse, secular chick!
Wrote Bogomolov? What the fuck!
I swear to louboutins and the Fatherland,
That mantis I never
Poems are not composed.
Well, never in my life!
You are defeated in front of everyone?
Why are you acting like .?
Tell me, how about vodka the other day said:
“All … she beat me!”
Can’t? Ashamed? Laughing boys,
You stupid bitch .?
Will be clear to the people of the country
You don’t … brutal macho?
Serge, no offense, mind you,
But I know even small kids,
Even cool from the lamp cord
Takes electricity from the outlet.
All the tension from her
Baby it or … tall.
My friend, already understand, like:
Your socket was Matilda!
She was covered like a cloak,
It is from the hangover you saved
For Bogomolov’s revenge:
Maybe the songs she wrote?
Serge, you’re with me drinking
Under the roar of your songs hooligan,
But here you are, dear, did
Piggish, rude, not right.
Goodbye. On the call of battle again,
I will provide both light and sound.
Cross your I rhyme like the grass!
See you soon! Not ssy! I — on the spot! Round!”
Sergey Shnurov long did not remain silent and responded with insults Sobchak.
“Honest, ask Maxim.
The reputation her, fear God,
All presenting your gone by,
And do not touch it even a little.
Which is home to two live, it’s bullshit.
All the people and always well dressed.
Well, think of it that sucked somewhere
Well this is bullying just for.
All by myself: poems, x*and prose
To what it even mantid.
I swear, I swear by cirrhosis
And her “interviewers” experience —
Honor contributions to humanity
Susie, Moti, Bonnie, and of other MTS.
There is disease that is not treated,
To be a gag in every f**e, for example.”
Recall the relationship Sobchak and Cord dramatically deteriorated after he left his wife Matilda — a close friend of Sobchak. The presenter misses an opportunity to stab musician. In March Sobchak and the Cord is staged obscene skirmish in the network.
