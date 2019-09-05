Avocado Con and guided tour in Russian: how to spend a weekend in San Francisco (6-8 September)
What: Free film screening in the Park
When: Friday, September 6, from 17:00.
Where: Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, San Francisco, CA 94134
More info: during September and October in various parks of San Francisco are free film screenings. You can take with you whatever you want to view, as well as picnic blankets, chairs, food and drinks.
September 6, the audience will present a film about the life of legendary rock musician Freddie mercury “Bohemian Rhapsody” (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).
Cost: Free.
What: film Screenings and entertainment under the open sky
When: Friday, September 6, from 18:30.
Where: Leydecker Field, 3225 Mecartney Road, Alameda 94502
Read more: Take your family, friends and neighbors, have a picnic on the field and see a free movie under the moon in Alameda.
The evening begins at 18:30 with games and workshops for children. The film screening starts at 20:15. Drinks and snacks can be bought directly at the Park.
BBQ, alcoholic beverages and Pets are not allowed.
September 6, viewers will show the cartoon “Ralph against the Internet” (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”).
Cost: Free.
What: Chinese festival in San Francisco
When: Saturday-Sunday, 7-8 September.
Where: 733 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: Chinese festival in San Francisco is a great event for the whole family.
Visitors will find a festive Chinese fair with local craftsmen and traders. To entertain the audience will be traditional songs, dances and performances of martial arts schools.
Here you can buy a variety of handmade items, delicious meals or entertain in the carnival area.
Cost: Free.
What: Excursion to the Russian language in the Castro district
When: Saturday, September 7, from 11:00.
Where: The Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Read more: the Castro District in San Francisco is the headquarters of the movement for the rights of the LGBT community.
On this tour, all participants will learn how the area around Castro street became the capital of the gay movement for their rights, and about its history. Get acquainted with famous people who lived here in the 70s, and see how Castro lives today.
Cost: $12-24.
What: the California festival of Roma
When: Saturday, September 7, from 13:00.
Where: SOMArts 934 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: September 7 in San Francisco will host the festival of Roma. For professionals it is a great opportunity to present your product, and for those who like to taste delicious kinds of vintage drink.
The USA is one of the most important countries in the industry of rum. Before the American revolution rum was the most consumed alcoholic beverage, and now it is experiencing a revival.
The festival will host a variety of presentations, workshops and shows. The event is only for persons 21 years or older.
Cost: From $5.
What: Avocado Con in San Francisco
When: Saturday-Sunday, 7-8 September.
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Enjoy your avocado in all its glory and buttery splendor: chopped, diced, crushed and placed on top of all your favorite dishes. From fried snacks to soft empanadas filled with fresh green sandwiches and juicy burgers from the rolls of ice cream to crunchy French fries, breaded.
At this festival you will feel as happy as avocado, which grows under the California sun.
In addition, guests will be entertained by DJs, and the bar you can buy craft drinks that are perfect for meals with avocado.
Cost: From $0.
What: Italian festival in San Francisco
When: Saturday, September 7, from 11:00.
Where: Stockton Street between Union and Filbert
Read more:the biggest festival of Italian culture will bring together musicians, travelers, the most creative and charismatic people who are passionate about Italy and ready to share its charm with others.
Each of them will bring with them a piece of the traditions of this Mediterranean country.
Master-classes by professionals of the traditional cuisine from different regions of Italy, Italian lessons, lectures on the life of the country, its cities, routes, attractions, nature, festivals, lifestyles, characters and traditions — all this and more awaits visitors to the festival.
Cost: Free.
What: picnic at the Presidio Park
When: Sunday, September 8, from 11:00.
Where: Main Parade Ground, Presidio of San Francisco, 94129
Read more: Take a picnic lunch and join other facilities by on a special picnic area in the Presidio Park.
Guests of the picnic are waiting for dance performances, live music, lots of exciting games, and food trucks with beverages and treats from different cuisines of the world.
Cost: Free.
What: free Opera in the Park
When: Sunday, September 8, from 13:30.
Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco 94117
Read more: a taste of great works — such operas like “Billy Budd” by Benjamin Britten, “Romeo and Juliet” by Charles Gounod and “Manon Lescaut” by Giacomo Puccini — all while enjoying the beauty of Golden gate Park
Opera in the Park for 46 years is a tradition in San Francisco that allows music lovers to relax in the fresh air enjoying the views.
Cost: Free.
What: Art show in San Francisco
When: Saturday, 7 September, from 20:00.
Where: Mezzanine 444 Jessie St. San Francisco, CA 94105
Read more: San Francisco’s Underground Art Show — a place that unites contemporary, historic and traditional art.
Here is what to look ordinary lover of the beautiful, specialist in history of art or avant-garde gallery owner.
The exhibition is divided into rooms for the time frame, in addition, visitors are offered interesting lectures, excursions and a number of performances.
The show will be attended by more than 100 artists, craftsmen will show you what video-body painting, and for those who are hungry, — free pancake bar and a drink.
Cost: $15-20.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.