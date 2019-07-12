Awake: the Russian authorities started talking about the meaninglessness of the destruction of the sanctions of products from Europe
Almost five years after Russia came into force the decree of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the destruction of “products of sanctions”, in the Russian government thought about the fact that it is not good practice.
Thus, the Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexey Gordeev suggested the idea of edible products after checking to be used, not to destroy. As transfers TASS, so Gordeev supported the idea of Rospotrebnadzor ban to destroy usable products at the legislative level. According to him, this issue should be “worked out” for the future.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the first months of the Putin’s decree (6 August to 7 November 2015) in Russia was destroyed 787 tons of food.
In August last year, the Russian press published the data of Rosstat, according to which the Russians (after the ban on the importation of quality products from abroad) began to eat much worse. Such a step the Russian authorities did in response to sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
