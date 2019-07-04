Awakened in Italy, the volcano has driven tourists in the sea
On the island of Stromboli in the Tyrrhenian sea near Sicily volcano awoke. People heard a powerful explosion and then saw the mountain, rolling stones, and the sky rises a column of ash, transmits television channel “MIR 24”. Two tourists eruption caught on the slope. One managed to escape, another was killed.
Eyewitnesses from the village Ginostra say that there can also be affected, according to . “All the people in the village, about a hundred tourists and local residents barricaded themselves in their homes or jumped into the sea. The situation is critical, despite the fact that currently there are no victims”, – said the owner of the village shop.
The eruption provoked numerous fires. To fight with them to the island firefighters arrived. Fire and lava caused panic. People were hiding in shelters, some were saved by boats and by swimming. Authorities said it was willing to withdraw from the island everyone, despite the fact that officially, the evacuation was not announced.
The last time the Stromboli volcano erupted in 2009.