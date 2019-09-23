Awarded the “Emmy”: Kim Kardashian in a black velvet dress and Emilia Clarke with an impressive cleavage…
Sunday, September 22, in Los Angeles, Microsoft Theater hosted the 71st award ceremony “Emmy”. Recall, the leaders in number of nominations was the super popular series “Game of thrones” (32 nominations) and the acclaimed mini-series “Chernobyl” (19 nominations). Traditionally, the red carpet glittered with stars of cinema and show-business. Some of the outfits celebrities made a splash.
The creators of the mini-series “Chernobyl”: the Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard (played by Boris Shcherbina), British actor Jared Harris (nominated for an “Emmy” for the role of Valery Legasov), directed by Johan Renk and screenwriter Craig Mazin
50-year-old American actor Peter Dinklage got an Emmy for playing Tyrion Lannister in “Game of thrones”
Decoration 71st ceremony “Emmy” were half-sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The highest paid model in the world chose for the evening a black dress made of latex with bright red flowers from Richard Quinn. This outfit was first introduced just a few days ago at fashion Week in London. Kim came in a black velvet dress from Vivienne Westwood
The star of “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke was left without an Emmy, but made a lasting impression with your black dress from Valentino. Neckline 32-year-old British actress has become one of the most discussed topics of the reports from Sunday’s ceremony
Michael Douglas was nominated for an Emmy in the category “Best actor in a Comedy series” for the main role in “the Method Kominski”. To the chagrin of fans of the famous actor, the award went to another. But many believed that on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Douglas (the anniversary falls on 25 September), the prize was his. We will remind, on the same day, 50 years marks the beautiful wife of Michael, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress chose for the ceremony a bright evening gown by Georges Hobeika
Left without Emmy and 57-year-old Hugh Grant. British actor was nominated in the category “Best actor in mini-series” for her role in “a Very English scandal.” However, the failure did not affect the good mood of Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein. 36-year-old Swede appeared on the red carpet in a black mini dress decorated with a huge silver dragon
Photo Getty Images
