Away from Queen Elizabeth II and the pesky Brits: Meghan Markle seriously considering moving to Africa
The Duchess Successa Meghan Markle is committed with her husband and son Archie is about to leave Britain. Moreover, it is not on the official visit, which has already been reported earlier.
According to available information, Megan, more and more inclined to move to the hottest continent on a permanent basis. This was reported edition of Page six, citing insiders, says “Ribbon.ru”.
The journalists remind that the rumors that Megan doesn’t want to live in Albion, began to spread some time ago, even before the birth of baby Archie. Then Newspapers wrote that Harry and Megan like so much in Africa that they don’t mind to move there. Prince Harry could be there to do their favorite thing to participate in the protection of endangered species. Besides, he has repeatedly said that he feels right at home. And for Megan, this continent is very expensive — it was here, in Botswana, began her affair with Harry. And later they again visited Africa.
However, now Megan and Harry appeared all the more reason to encourage them to move overseas. Because the last time the Prince and his wife had to deal with the sudden cooling of attitudes of the British.
Megan is now criticized for everything — for how she looks; for, as operated by son Archie, and that behaves in public like a Hollywood diva. But mostly, blame her that she quarreled once such friendly brothers-princes Harry and William.
Also, how did you find out the insider publication Page six, Megan has already hinted that she better leave, of course with the family. She gave this recommendation through one of the courtiers of the state since the days of Princess Diana. Megan just hinted that if she is not going to change the behavior of the owl and cease, therefore, to discredit the Royal family, then it is better to leave Britain. However, it is not still was not an ultimatum. So for Markle left the right choice.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Prince William was horrified by the behavior of Harry and Megan Markle, which can “bring down the monarchy”.
