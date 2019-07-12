Ax in hand: a Russian fighter sparring almost ended in tragedy (video)
Mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Maxim Novoselov originally came to the training with his sparring partner Andrey Knyazev. 46-year-old Russian athlete decided to use in a fight… the hatchet, which received the gift. Knyazev, in turn, armed with a shield, which, however, did not save him from injury — ax struck wood protection and dabbed at the hand.
“We wanted to do something special, but it did not work. I got to the hospital, where I got two stitches. After the incident I was left with a scar” — said in an interview with the Daily Mail, the Prince.
Note that the new settlers — the champion of Europe in combat Sambo. In MMA spent eight fights, won five victories. In the “service record” of the athlete also two prison terms: in 1993, he was sentenced to 14 years on charges of murder, and in 2012 was jailed for three and a half years for the protection of the drug trade.
