Ax in hand: a Russian fighter sparring almost ended in tragedy (video)

| July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Топором по руке: спарринг российского бойца едва не закончился трагедией (видео)

Mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Maxim Novoselov originally came to the training with his sparring partner Andrey Knyazev. 46-year-old Russian athlete decided to use in a fight… the hatchet, which received the gift. Knyazev, in turn, armed with a shield, which, however, did not save him from injury — ax struck wood protection and dabbed at the hand.

We wanted to do something special, but it did not work. I got to the hospital, where I got two stitches. After the incident I was left with a scar” — said in an interview with the Daily Mail, the Prince.

Note that the new settlers — the champion of Europe in combat Sambo. In MMA spent eight fights, won five victories. In the “service record” of the athlete also two prison terms: in 1993, he was sentenced to 14 years on charges of murder, and in 2012 was jailed for three and a half years for the protection of the drug trade.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.