Azarov believes that robots will be well-dressed, shaven and will not swear
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister spoke about the “times and manners”
The former head of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers Mykola Azarov decided on his page on Facebook to share their thoughts on modern fashion.
“Looking at the young (and older) people, wears a torn pants, shirts, dresses, with huge holes in the leg, and could not help thinking – what is it? Bravado? Can, say, buy any pants from “Brioni”, and from “Stefano Ricci”, but go in torn old thing, and I don’t care about, or stupidity, or both together, or something more profound that few yet understood”, — Azarov wrote.
In the old days, I still remember them, a hole in the pants was considered a disgrace. The owner of it not only was ranked as the beggar class, but also belonged to the lazy, incompetent, since even a poor man has sought to supply a patch to make it invisible,” to share memories Azarov.
But torn pants humanity was not immediately. It was necessary to mix concepts “beautiful” and “ugly”. First in Vogue clothing American farmers jeans. Comfortable, practical, but what is the manure for the cattle to clean up. It turned out, and in theatre they are comfortable to walk in museums, to work. What is dressed in the barn, and in the theater.
Then he went on. It turned out that patentee jeans, the better. And now, in Vogue the most that neither is shabby pants. From them to the holes was already very close. And all that the crowd loved was taken”.
Azarov offers to consider: “what is the point?”. “Nothing like the destruction of the norms to which mankind was centuries”, – he himself answers his own question ex-Prime Minister.
“Recently, there was morality, norms of social behavior. For example, in public places is not welcomed unshaven. Face covered with a week’s stubble, suspected drunkenness, slovenliness. Then suddenly it became fashionable, was considered masculine. Although what’s courage? And now, mate, you can swear on TV, on stage, in the movies. And why not? It can be friends in the intima, and why not in society?!”, – rhetorically asks Azarov.
“And then appears navakowskaya “Lolita”, a fine description of pedophilia. But if you can literary hero, then why not ordinary people, especially if we are talking about other people’s children, not on their own. Oh, and homosexuality – that in General is built on the shield becomes an object of imitation. Sex change, freedom of expression. And no one comes to mind that all this is, to put it mildly, absolutely not physiological, unnatural, i.e. contrary to human nature. Yes, there are deviations. Understandable, maybe valid, but still is a deviation of the anomaly. So to them and should be treated,” urged Azarov.
“None of the achievements of science had given rise to a powerful destruction of General moral norms, of social behavior that we see in recent years and which is the product of centuries. On the contrary, everything we learned, would be to force us to increase the requirements of the standards of conduct in society,” – wrote Azarov.
Ahead, and it soon our future is the era of artificial intelligence. What are the rules we lay in this, we will live, and it is not entirely clear: are we with them or they with us. It’s time to think.
“By the way, robots will be smarter than many of us will be well dressed, always shaven and will not swear,” promises finally Azarov.