B the network appeared the kiss Ani Lorak with a new lover

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
B the network appeared the kiss 40-year-old singer Ani Lorak with 26-year-old sound-producer Black Star Egor Gleb. On the picture you can see that both are in the recording Studio.

Egor shared by both images, one of which was signed by the mysterious letters “KK”. Fans of Ani Lorak felt that the letters mean the real name of the actress Carolina Kuyek.

In one photo raskladyvaetsya silhouette celebrity in the performance of the song during recording, and the second frame — a couple kissing, showing an obscene gesture at the camera.

Similar shots of the pair is not yet published.

Fans wrote some comments under a photo that went around the groups in social networks:
“Why such beauty has never been handsome?(“, “Happiness, favourite”, “Super”, “Whoa”.

Fans immediately recognized the singer, as she previously posted a photo from the same Studio in the same clothes.

