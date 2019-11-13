BA, familiar all persons: the leader of the Scorpions Klaus meine walked around Kiev (video)
On Wednesday afternoon on the streets of Kiev residents and guests of the capital saw the leader of the legendary German rock band Scorpions Klaus meine.
Well-known musician walked Mikhaylovskaya square, the Park “Vladimir hill”, a pedestrian bridge. He was accompanied by Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has published in Facebook a video of the walk.
On the main streets of Kiev I saw many of his supporters and began to sing.
So, on Mikhaylovskaya square, Klaus meine while listening to a street pianist performed their hit Scorpions Still Loving You.
Near musicians gathered passers-by. People came to the singer of the Scorpions while walking on the bridge and asked for autographs. The musician of Kiev refused.
Recall recently in Kiev metro saw Tom cruise, who flew to Ukraine at the invitation of Vladimir Zelensky. Cruz visited our country some locations for his new project.
