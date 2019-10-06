Baby elephant asleep man on his knees: the most touching video
In Thailand recently filmed a cute and touching movie. Baby elephant by the name of Chabaka rejected the herd, and he had to return to the people. He’s so cute snuggled up in a man!
Rescuers from Thailand found a baby in spring 2019. He strayed from the herd and were not wanted. People nursed the baby for almost six months, and then tried to release another herd. Here only the adult elephants took the baby, and he returned to the man.
Probably the elephant too unaccustomed to wildlife.
Anyway, the people will take care of it.