Baby Enrique Iglesias again conquered social networks — video
44-year-old Enrique Iglesias was again surprised its fans by sharing a new video in which the singer was captured with his little daughter — year-old Lucy. Fans of Iglesias came to the emotion of how selflessly he played and danced with his daughter as the children’s song. And Lucy found absolutely fascinating and surprisingly similar to her mother — 38-year-old Anna kournikova. But you would expect that at least one of the two children — Lucy, her twin brother Nicolas will inherit dad’s dark hair, dark skin and black eyes. Because the “southern” genes have always been considered stronger. But no, Lucy and her brother still look like two Golden-haired and blue-eyed angel.
Note that, although the brother of the little girl in the video does not appear, his laughter clearly heard behind the scenes. Nicholas Iglesias showed his fans this summer when he published a video in which captured son, dressed in a t-shirt with print from the movie “Cars” and in big hat-a sombrero while walking on the boat.
Recall, Nicholas and Lucy were born in December 2017. Moreover, the news that Iglesias and Kournikova became parents, was a complete surprise. After all, Anna managed all 9 months of successfully hiding from the public, so that no one else even had a clue that she’s pregnant. However, Kournikova and Iglesias – known “conspirators”. Indeed, although they have been together for 18 years, during this time, reporters have not been able to find out the official status of the pair. Nobody knows for sure, married or not.