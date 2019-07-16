Baby “gone wild”: the daughter Loboda caught dancing with a glass in hand (video)
While a popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda vengeance rehearsing before the concert in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod, her eldest daughter Eva left on their own to have fun and recklessly singing the songs of the mothers, the main fan which considers itself to. This writes VladTime.
What does this “permissiveness”, showed each Loboda, published the video of how the baby is “off the grid”.
Always calm and modest girl with a glass in hand staged dances for adults, the songs of Svetlana, she was having fun over fences and was the most relaxed. The girl behaved like a disco, and after talking with a friend mother ended his speech demonstrative sipping a drink from the Cup.
“Did the girl copy “drunk” mother, because it is not clear why 8-year-old gospel conducts himself in such a strange way? The heiress loves his mom and tries to imitate her, which means that such demonstrative the treatment of drink learned from my mother”, — the author writes.
The publication notes that the Svetlana has never been the perfect girl: she admitted she experimented with drugs, blackmailed people, waking up with a stranger and drinking. Now, according to star, her sick from alcohol because of psychological trauma, but occasionally in Stories, it gives their lies.
Loboda often happens in alcoholic parties, flashed next to the piles of alcohol and sometimes publishes morning “wrinkled” photo. Eva regularly accompanies mom to adult get-togethers — Svetlana absolutely do not mind the age of the baby and she tries to indulge her whims.
“Apparently, flattered at the attention and confidence of the mother of the girl feels Mature for her age and tries to demonstrate the appropriate behavior here by chance and “burned” a mother’s love to the party”, — sums up the journalist.
