Baby Koala confused dog with my mom
October 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Australia filmed a cute video. As reported by 7News, the lost baby Koala climbed into the backyard to one of the locals saddled up the dog owner of the house, confusing her with your mom. However, the dog breed the miniature Schnauzer named Tony from the prospect of becoming a nurse for the baby was not happy to come.
Confused Tony a bewildered look to his master, he spins around and tries to shake the unwelcome “passengers”. However, he does not give up, desperately clinging to a cozy dog coat.
The owner of the dog Henry says that koalas are often found in their area. However, he first sees something similar. The man said that then the cub climbed up the tree — probably back to his real mom.