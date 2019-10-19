Babysitter, seduced his 11-year-old ward and gave birth to his child, go to jail…
The court in American state Florida was sentenced to 20 years in prison 28-year-old Marissa Mauri. In January 2014, when Mauri was 22, she was hired on the recommendation of a nanny in a family to look after the boy. Instead, according to the newspaper Tampa Bay Times, a woman seduced his 11-year-old ward, and in September of the same year gave birth to his child.
Only in 2017, the boy told his mother that became a victim of violence by a former nanny. She contacted the police. A DNA test confirmed the paternity of the student.
The mother of the victim Nadine Campbell act shocked Marissa. “We are talking about a child who was 11 years old. Not even for the teenager. Eleven!”, she says. However, she said that it is not “destroyed and changed the lives” of her now 17-letsgo son. He, being himself still a schoolboy, takes in the morning to the school of his own five year old son, plays with him after school, taking care of him. “He has become one of the most wonderful dad one could ever meet,” says Nadine. However, the presence of a child greatly influenced his social life. He can no longer spend a lot of time with friends and meet girls, so busy with the baby.
Campbell also adds that generally women are not seen as potential “sexual predators”. “And so I thought — and paid for it,” she says.
Marissa, after serving time in prison, will be another ten years on probation. And life will remain under police surveillance.
