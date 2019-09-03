Bachelor 9 and his lover shared a hot photo
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova do not miss a convenient opportunity to treat fans hot photo. They unashamedly reveal your passionate feelings. Dasha willingly posing for the camera in lingerie and bikini showing their delicious forms and sports trim figure, Nikita also not averse to motivate subscribers cubes press. So, during a holiday in Egypt lovers detonated network hot beach pictures. But this time the pair prepared for members something more spicy.
On the page in Instagram, the former bachelor posted gorcea sharing a photo where posing half-naked, in their underwear, embracing the beloved, who flaunts Topless.
“Love is not a competition, not a competition, not mutually beneficial exchange and not a sale. So, if you’re making a person good, then expect from him the same, you are definitely not the way to go. When a man loves, his actions come from the heart, without expectation of something in return. This is what we learn and what we aspire to,” shared Dobrynin philosophical reflections.
He admitted that he used to try together with the beloved something new and out of comfort zone. This time Nikita decided on a tattoo.
“A week ago, we made a tattoo. Dasha already had a few, but I didn’t want to stuff myself, but occasionally wonder. Was looking for an excuse, then the best writing… In the end one of these days I decided immediately on two tattoos. And super happy, because if you want, you need to do,” he said.
Candid shot caused a stir in the network. Fans of the pair shared their opinion about what they see. Not everyone had to taste hot photo pair.
- Pretty such
- What are you cool, really nice for your pair to watch. Wish you happiness and great love
- You are very cute!
- I really admire your pair. I sincerely wish you to be together forever
- Beautiful, you complement each other
- You are a perfect couple
- How beautiful
- Nepereversheny, class
- Question: why these pictures? This should be your personal
- And what not naked right?