Bachelor 9 entertained with a charming Yana Solomko
Ex-the Bachelor season 9 Nikita Dobrynin just the same, inseparable with his chosen, the winner of the project Dasha Kvitkove. The lovers live together and spend every free minute, and also travel a lot and indulge fans with bright images from the trips. However, dwelling on the net the leading new picture is shown in an embrace, not with his lover, and with the Ukrainian singer Yana Solomko.
Photo posted on his page on Instagram itself, Yana, who not long ago divorced. The artists attended the event in one of Kiev schools.
For publication Solomko chose a striking black outfit — the singer posed for the camera in a slinky pantsuit with spicy cutout midriff, showing off his elastic pressure. Her long curly hair she gathered in a beautiful high ponytail.
On one of the frames she is depicted with Dobrynin, which gently hugged the girl’s waist.
@p.assemblymagazine happy birthday to you!!!! Thank you very much for the invitation! Thanks for the interview with you! You are very nice.. the editor and the whole team patience and good people on the way!” commented on Jan photos.
Apparently, Dasha Kvitkova did not accompany her boyfriend at the event.
In Yana’s fans admire her beauty and want women’s happiness. Recall that the singer has a three year old daughter Kira.
- You beauty!
- Like Barbie
- Beauty -Female happiness
- What a hottie!