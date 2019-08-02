Bachelor 9 with the chosen one gone to rest in the company of friends
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee, 21-year-old Daria Cvetkova know how to enjoy life and really carry out not only weekdays but also weekend. The couple travels a lot and finds time to each other and not shy to show feelings in front of everyone, after all, the lovers no longer need to hide their relationship. The relationship of young people touches and delight of fans who closely follow the novel pairs after the project and enjoy their sincerity and immediacy. In turn, Dasha and Nikita are happy to share with followers Instagram happy moments, regularly publishing sharing photos and videos.
So, in the stories of ex-bachelors, you can see how the couple spends time in the summer, trying to enjoy the most of the hot days. Nikita and Dasha went on holiday not alone, but with friends, young Ukrainian Director Sergei Chebotarenko and his wife Anna. The company decided to stay at one of the country complexes near Kiev.
The footage of the girls posing on the sun loungers by the pool. However, quietly to relax they were not given favorite men – they poured chosen water. And they only just managed to hide behind the hands.
Also friendly company had a lot of fun at the pool, posing for the camera. Photo of young people came alive and emotional. The beloved former bachelor swimsuit powdery colors laughing in the arms of her lover and tries to hide from splashes which fly from the pool directly into it.