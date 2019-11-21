Back: husband of Lolita Milavskaya showed how living with new girlfriend (photos, video)
After the scandal with hacking email and social networks still legal husband of Lolita Milavskaya struck back. Dmitry Ivanov told about the mistress and showed how lives with a new girlfriend, 37-year-old Olga Guliyeva. Coach squash put forward his version of the divorce in a candid interview with the chief gossiper of the country to Andrey Malakhov in the program “live”.
Together with a new lover, they take luxury apartment in the center of Moscow. Dmitry teaches the game of squash, Olga owns a beauty salon. At home they love to gather with friends.
“We have a small apartment, but compact and cozy. Sometimes it is noisy and fun. We drink tea, coffee, occasionally unable to afford any spirits, but that’s okay. Neighbors, however, sometimes tapped, but we try not to disturb mode”, — said Ivanov.
He argues that with Olga, as he hails from Belarus, is friends for a long time, and they approached the last time, after I broke up with Lolita.
“We have been friends for a long time. When we met, Olga was in a relationship. Only after Lola said that we disagree, we with Olga began to call. Our first meeting was at the wedding of mutual friends”, writes Dmitry.
He claims that Olga is not a cause of divorce. Says their with Milavskaya relations have been exhausted. The last time they lived as neighbors. Lolita was too busy with her career and tour. She didn’t want to change their way of life, do not want to have children.
“We had to change a way of life, and work, probably, somehow to rebuild. Lola, it’s very difficult to do”, — said Ivanov. Perhaps, their marriage could save a child, but she categorically did not want children.
Recall around divorce broke the scandal. Now the dirty linen is the star of the family became public. Personal correspondence Ivanova got to the net. It turned out to be the handiwork of Lolita. Dmitry wrote a statement to the police, an angry wife, in response, promised to put him behind bars, calls the pious last words-and even defiantly tore the carpet that was presented to them.
It should be noted that Dmitri more restrained.
Your truth about Dmitry and living with it Lolita outlined Lera Kudryavtseva in the “million dollar Secret”.
