Back pain? Experts advised to quit Smoking
Sounds familiar: yesterday, the usual burden did not cause any extra effort, training in the gym was easy, a favorite chair became uncomfortable. This is the smallest list that accompanies back pain. Recently the doctors have found that at least a detrimental effect on our spine is nicotine. That cigarettes exacerbate all the causes, which may develop back pain.
A couple of years ago specialists from China, a study was conducted on rodents. For 6 months the animals were exposed to tobacco smoke. In total, this amounted to 20 cigarettes per week. The researchers then investigated the condition of the intervertebral cartilage of mice. Revealed a significant decrease to 63% of proteoglycans, which provide flexible and elastic disks. Almost half of the decrease in the formation of a new proteoglycan and collagen. The same mice revealed accelerated cell aging.
Scientists from Emory University (Atlanta) conducted a comparative analysis of CT spine in smokers and non-smokers. It turned out that abusing nicotine had back problems, and they have a much higher risk of developing osteoarthritis. Scientists believe that the reason was the violation of the synthesis of substances that are the basis of cartilage and intervertebral discs. Since Smoking destroys blood vessels and capillaries — intervertebral discs begin to suffer from a shortage of nutrients, which leads to their degeneration.
Just identify the negative impact of nicotine on bone tissue. The strength of normal bone is maintained due to the uniform processes of destruction and reconstruction of bone tissue. When Smoking these processes are shifted, which leads to more destruction than the formation of new substances. Eventually, bones become brittle, in their composition they resemble a sponge. Development in such cases of osteoporosis is a constant companion of pain in the spine.
Another condition that can cause back pain is arthritis. For the development of the disease nicotine is a direct precipitating factor. As a result the person gets the constraints in the mobility of joints, which causes pain. Scientists from Sweden in 2016, after research revealed the development of rheumatoid arthritis in 2.5 times more frequently among smokers than among healthy population.
So if you want to get rid of back pain, but Smoking is only one solution: quit Smoking and be healthy!