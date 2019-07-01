Back pain may signal a 8 very serious diseases
Foreign experts warn that back pain can signal 8 is extremely serious disease, which in any case cannot be ignored. Article relevant content published by Business Insider.
According to experts, a simple muscle strain can be painful for several days but if discomfort lasts longer, it does not exclude a herniated disc that is accompanied by pain in the legs. Stress fractures result from excessive injury that is associated with fatigue destruction of bone due to repeated stress. They are not amenable to any treatment, until the region stabiliziruemost.
In addition to flu-like symptoms of a kidney infection can cause persistent pain. The ailment is usually associated with the side regions of the back, under the ribs. Discomfort appear suddenly or grow over time. When stomach acid splashes back into the esophagus, its mucosa often experiences irritation. If this occurs, many individuals experience heartburn. It is accompanied by discomfort in the upper and middle back. In the case of numbness, tingling or burning pain in your back or legs does not exclude the injury of the spinal disc that compresses the sciatic nerve causing these symptoms.
If back pain occurs only in certain positions, for example, when bending, it may mean overextension of the muscles, straightening the spine, or injury spinal disk hernia. Do not leave without attention and the pain that had persisted for five days, at the same time, it is not excluded that we are talking about overtraining. Problems with the cardiovascular system in some cases manifest themselves as pain in the upper mid back or in the hand.