Back pain not associated with poor posture, said physiotherapists
A group of international physiotherapists have concluded that back pain is not associated with poor posture, as long accepted in the scientific community. Details of the scientific work presented in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy.
Posture is a frequent topic of discussion as physicians and patients. The most common opinion is that the pain caused by improper sitting, standing or bending. What is not agreed, the authors of the new study. Instead of trying to save one single “correct” posture, it is best to move as much as possible to remain active and to change body position as needed. As for the seat, it is not as bad as they say.
“Despite the lack of conclusive evidence in support of these common beliefs, the so-called industry flourished, with many interventions and products claiming to correct the posture and prevent pain. Unfortunately, many health professionals provide advice in accordance with this evidence-based perspective,” said the study authors.
Mythbusting extends to the physical form, according to the researchers, for lifting do not always need a straightened back. Preferred actions influence the changing course of curvature of the spine, and the Council to adopt a certain posture is not based on actual data.