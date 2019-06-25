Back to Earth: in Kazakhstan landed international ISS
PHOTO : NASA
The return to Earth. In Kazakhstan, landed, landing capsule of the spaceship Soyuz with an international crew of the ISS. Landing was watched by the experts in the Moscow mission control Center. Details live told the correspondent of “MIR 24” Dmitry Barbash.
We can say that a space Odyssey Oleg Kononenko, Anne McClain and canadian David Saint-Jacques completed and completed successfully. Lander spacecraft “Soyuz MS-11” landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 5:48 GMT. Planting occurred in 159 kilometers South-East of Zhezkazgan city, all passed in a regular mode. The operation of descent of the ship began in the dead of night, about half past two spacecraft undocked from the ISS, began the descent along the orbit, and in the end, as we were told at MCC, all went normally as planned.
At MCC all who watched the landing, the appearance of the astronauts was met with applause. The second of the lander evacuated Ann McLane, an American astronaut, the only female in this crew. It is already experts evacuated the canadian David Saint-Jacques. After that, all three surveyed doctors have measured their blood pressure, pulse is normal procedure after landing. The astronauts even have time to talk on the phone with his family and friends. That said, the commander of this crew.
“The flight was very busy, a lot of interesting scientific research, experiments, and had many interesting restoration work, the outputs were interesting, and the first and second. So the whole flight was fast, very cool. the first SpaceX Dragon, however, is unmanned, but… so all is well, very much,” said Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.
Now astronauts moved into a mobile hospital, where they will be more serious medical examination, get their tests.