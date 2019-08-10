Back to school: the network showed a photo of a strange advertisement in the Ukrainian supermarket
The network showed a photo of a strange advertising poster supposedly for children.
This is reported in the Telegram-channel Perepichka News.
In advertising, apparently made a mistake with the caption, where it says “Preparing for school”. The poster drawn beer, which sell on the stock.
“To school, is everyone ready?”, commented on advertising on the Internet.
Note that in Ukrainian supermarkets have started the season of selling goods for school. Workers in Markete Billa apparently made in the advertising of children’s products all others that fall under the action, including alcohol.
