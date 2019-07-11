Back together: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell at the airport in new York
The tabloids are discussing a reunion of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell for several weeks, during which the star of “Charlie’s Angels” had not seen her ex-girlfriend Sara Dinkin. Obviously, the actress and model endured for long without each other and now try to not give up.
Yesterday paparazzi captured the star couple at the airport in new York. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, weekend Kristen flew out of Los Angeles alone, but arrived in the “Big Apple” in support of the model. Photographers Stewart met in a black t-shirt with a smiling emoticon, which bore the inscription: “I hate you”. Maxwell chose a more complicated way, the old sweat pants with a leather jacket and lace-up shoes.
The last time the star couple, seen together in June, during a walk in new York society Andrea Pejic, then and actress, and model immersed in work projects. During the apart Stella managed to participate in several fashion shows in Florence, and Kristen is to provide a trailer of the upcoming reboot “Charlie’s Angels”.