Bacon was healthy
Fat product, which causes the majority of nutritionists Holy terror. But in fact it can be good for the body, informs “Morning.ru”.
Studies have shown that fat reduces inflammation. In addition, it is of great benefit in the cold season.
The body spends a large amount of calories to “heating” of the tissues and organs so rich in calories snacks will be very opportunely.
In General, vegetable oils and animal fats have on the body a beneficial effect, if not to eat them uncontrollably.
So, olive and sunflower oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E, good for skin, but when frying, they are destroyed. Palm oil it is recommended not to exclude from the diet.
The fats in dairy products also strengthen health, but in small amounts – a spoonful of sour cream or a little cream protects the nervous system and stabilize hormones.
Previously, scientists reported that people with excess weight do not give up cheese. This product is excluded from most diets, counting calories too. But it is important to remember that cheese contains lots of calcium, and obesity is often observed in the budget deficit.