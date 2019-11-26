“Bad luck”: Alla Pugacheva was criticized for the appearance of Lisa Galkina of the bride dress
Deceiving fans of Alla Pugacheva was again attacked by haters. Now the reason for the anger of detractors was the appearance on the catwalk of her daughter with Maxim Galkin Lisa.
In principle, the appearance at a fashion show of the baby is always worth rejoicing, but as it turned out, not in the outfit that was on the Lisa bridesmaid dress.
“How do You dress Lisa?” — signed post the creators pages of Lisa Galkina.
However, subscribers have remembered to dress your little girl in a wedding dress — a bad omen.
“You can’t put on the payroll until marriage. Bad luck. You want her to be happy”, “Why is the child to do the bride?” “Why did the girl equip the bride, I do not understand and that she was still a child”, — warned some well-wishers.
In addition, fans of the Diva did not like the idea of a “push” on the catwalk of the child to the “angelic age”.
“Well, why do this to a child??? An early rehearsal of”, “Such a dress for girls is a huge minus parents. These things are incompatible, in that angelic age. The girl look very strange”, “Go!”, “Well, do Alla doesn’t know not a little girl to wear this”, began to teach the followers a mother-singer.
However, there were also those who did not found nothing reprehensible pictures: “Dress faded before Nata!!! Little girl is a miracle!” “And dress and Lisa is a miracle!”
As previously reported “FACTS”, she Alla does not like to respond to criticism, preferring that it did for her fans.
