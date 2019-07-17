“Bad man”: Kim cattrall, try to understand how it relates to Sarah Jessica Parker
Rumors that the continuation of the “Sex and the city” did not appear regularly. The other day this was another confirmation. The fact that not all of the actress of the Saga is ready to play.
In the world of show business, it often happens that the on-screen buddies don’t talk much outside of work. It happened with the heroine of the series “Sex in the city”. The Actresses, who played best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim cattrall in real life, long been in conflict.
In another interview, the 62-year-old cattrall again hinted at his attitude towards Parker. In conversation with the journalist of the newspaper The Daily Mail, cattrall refused to do so on the issue of participation in the continuation of the Saga.
“Never. It’s not for me, without any hesitation. You learn lessons from life, and my lesson is to only work with good people and try to do it with pleasure,” said the actress, hinting at a feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.
By the way, star is not the first time publicly enter into a confrontation. Earlier, cattrall rude comments about Parker when she expressed condolences in connection with death of his brother Kim. “I don’t need your love or support. Let me be clear: you’re not my family. You’re not my friend. I write this to say for the last time. Stop using our tragedy to restore their own image of a cute girl,” wrote the actress.