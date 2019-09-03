Bad talking ballerina who lost the recognition of my colleagues: Irina Bilyk pounced on Catherine…
After the second broadcast of the popular show “Tantsi z with stars” on channel “1+1”, which unexpectedly left the singer Tayanna (Tatyana Reshetnyak), sparked a new scandal. Singer Irina Bilyk reacted sharply to the comment of the judges of the project of Catherine Kuhar dance Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.
“Today I delight in watching other Bulitko. And finally forgot about Iryna Bilyk”, — said Kuhar. Such a statement was very touched singer, ex-wife of Dmitry Dikusar. Bilyk did not personally to sort things out with Kuchar and broke hard angry post on Instagram. In it, she remembered the “nasty voice” ballerina, which turns out to be hate all colleagues and the whole show business. Irina also hurt professional quality Kuhar like a ballerina, alleging that exchanged great art on show business.
“Once I talked about self-made woman and forgot one main thing: to share the experience is just as important as and not stoop to a “flying stool” on the stage of the Central channels. Especially if of great art you’re going into show-BIZ, doubly, when you begin to despise colleagues, and it’s not in a nasty voice. Women that are professional get-together just a ton of hate, carefully warm on his chest, the national media, because even a betrayal of the profession and professional failure is a rating, not what these women would think about themselves.
I just want to remind that when all that remains in the center channel is lacking ballerina who lost the recognition of colleagues and the love of the public, to compensate these unfortunate things with my name — just the bottom. You, as the prima ballerina in the distant past, repeatedly hinted the audience of many artists: don’t, don’t humiliate yourself hatred of the more successful. And don’t put please in the awkward position of a beautiful and charismatic couple, the partner of which is my ex-husband. I do not mind your name, since you no longer than haapiti, but let’s just remember who is who” — wrote Irina Bilyk, triggering a wave of comments and outrage in the network.
*Here in this photo she was accompanied by an angry post
Many members supported the Ira, were involved in the discussion, but did not understand, so hurt Irina. The skirmish was joined by pr Manager Kuhar, who tried to explain to Irina that his statement ballerina wasn’t trying to hurt Irina.
“Irina, You look ill in this commentary. Kate in yesterday’s broadcast made clear that you are the person who always remains in our memory and it looked like a compliment” — this comment caused even more anger among the fans of Irina who attacked the journalist with aggressive charges.
The representative Kuhar concluded that Irina in his post expressed all his pain from being forgotten, as an artist, one person. “Do you understand now the evil reaction of the Ira. It is like one person stated everything that had accumulated in his life” — wrote the journalist.
Did not remain silent and the hero of the scandal Catherine Kuchar. She also left a post on his page on Instagram, which in a soft manner explained Bilyk, why mention it in the comments and invited to his show in the National Opera, showing that from the ballet she had not yet gone.
See the full review Catherine Kuhar on video.
“FACTS” will follow the development of the scandal.
The main topic of discussion after the first broadcast was the scandalous performance of the singer Maruv, which in the end gave the judges lace panties.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter