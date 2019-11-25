“Bad taste”: house of fashion caught in a scandal because of the collection in the style of Rob prison prisoners…
Despite the fact that fashions from famous designers always attract attention, not all of them cause unequivocal admiration and approval of the public. Recently, Spanish Loewe fashion brand has appeared in the scandal center because of its new collection of William De Morgan. About it writes “Kommersant” with reference to CNN.
The fact that some of the clothing items and accessories in the collection are made in the strip. And those shirts and pants that were decorated in black and white colors, were very similar in shape to prisoners of Nazi concentration camps during the Second world war, which killed millions of Jews.
The first attention to the scandalous colors of clothing drew American designers, speakers in Instagram under the name Prada Diet. “It is impossible to see anything except the form of concentration camps in this ensemble capsule collection of William De Morgan, designed to “Express the freedom of imagination,” reads their blog. According to them, the chosen brand colors and proportions are alarming, and “scope for the imagination is not”. However, bloggers immediately noted that similar incidents occur periodically with fashion houses, and suffering from criticism clothes quickly destroyed. For example, with the pajamas from the company Zara, and t-shirts from Urban Outfitters.
Their criticism was supported by other social media users. “It just baffles me. As a team of people overlook the similarities in design with the most terrifying event of the twentieth century,” writes one of them. “This is one of the worst tastes that I have ever seen,” notes another. “It’s a design that should forever put aside, he’ll never be normal” — says the third.
As a result, the management of the company had to apologize and remove these garments from sale.
“We noticed that some samples from our collection, dedicated to the British artist-Potter of the nineteenth century William de Morgan (every year Loewe selects one of the famous masters of the past and dedicates the next collection), can be misconstrued and be associated with one of the most notorious moments in the history of mankind. It was never our intention, we apologize to anyone who may feel hurt, to count that we were disrespectful to the memory of the (Holocaust)”, — noted in the company.
Loewe also added that these samples were immediately withdrawn from stores, and their image removed from the site. However, these photos can still be found online, in social networks, on the pages of those who did not appreciate the idea of Spanish designers.
