Bad teeth increase the risk of stroke
In the course of the last two studies, researchers found that bad teeth increase the risk of a stroke. The health of the oral cavity adversely affected by stress, and this leads to a decrease in cognitive abilities in the elderly.
According to researchers, gum disease or tooth loss is closely associated with stroke. It is noted that the risk of developing heart diseases due to these problems increases by 20%. Experts have also decided to investigate the relationship between oral health and cognitive abilities. In the scientific work of the involved people 60 years and older. In the first study, a survey was conducted, which concerned the health of the oral cavity, in addition, the subjects took a test on the memory. In the second stage, participants were asked whether there were they ever in trouble with dryness in the mouth. Next, the subjects were measured the level of perceived stress at the scale proposed by the experts. An important aspect here was social support. Under these concepts, the scientists realize that can a person to open to your loved ones or rely on them.
As a result, the researchers found the existence of a connection between the decline in cognitive skills, memory loss and symptoms of dental disease. Found that people often suffer from stress, mostly complained of dry mouth. Unpleasant symptoms did not disappear even in the case of the availability of social support.