Bad weather in the United States: the flood in Baltimore, hail from baseball in Minnesota, the explosion of the toilet because of lightning in Florida (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Some areas of the USA suffered from inclement weather. On 6 August at the East of the country torrential rain with large hail and strong wind struck Maryland and plunged under the water the streets of Baltimore. August 5 storm with wind gusts exceeding 125 km/h toured the States in the upper mid-West and brought a huge hail in Minnesota. And August 4, in the Southeast of the storm led to an unusual incident in Florida.

In Baltimore, which is the largest city of Maryland, the wind felled trees, had large hail and torrential rain have led to flooding. The result was seriously flooded many streets. Some motorists had to climb on the roofs of cars, others – escape from the flooded car almost by swimming. In addition, due to the inclement weather caused problems with electricity supply. In one of the houses there was a fire caused by a lightning strike, according to Stormnews with a link to the TV station WJZ.

The flooding in the area discovered the body of the deceased, but the police could not confirm that his death is associated with bad weather.

In Minnesota very large hail struck the city of Delano and Watertown. The size of the individual hailstones exceeding 10 cm the result was a damaged home and cars:

And in the village of Port Charlotte, Florida, during a thunderstorm there was a strong explosion in a family’s home ward, which blew the toilet and knocked the glass in the bedroom. The reason for this was the lightning strike into the ground, which ignited accumulated in the septic tank the methane gas, according to Stormnews with a link to The Weather Channel.

In the plumbing company who did the inspection of the scene, said that the toilet bowl shattered into many pieces, many of which stuck in the wall. Probably to be replaced all the pipes and the septic tank.