Badoev told about annual fees max Barsky and Tayanna
Ukrainian Director Alan Badoev, who commented on the scandal with a clip of Tina Karol, reveal the secret earnings of famous artists such as Max Barsky and Tayanna, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
The celebrity told the blogger Andrey Ostapchuk how much money earn by Ukrainian artists for the year. For example, Max Barskih receives three million dollars, and TAYANNA – about three hundred thousand dollars, but the money is always in circulation. According to Alan Badoev, these amounts increase over time, now working on it.
“I’ve never configured on fast money, I don’t believe in it. Everything came quickly, goes out quickly. I love to go as tank – slowly but surely. I’m doing primarily art. What I cannot do. We live, communicate and make friends only with such people. Not because I eliminate them somehow, but because we attract each other,” says the Director.
In addition, the Director raised the subject of loneliness and personal relationships. He also admitted that gives people a lot of energy and so loves spending time with himself.
“In my life every day is so many people that my whole path is built to give energy. On the site you’re taking everything I have and give it to the artist. Therefore, the moment of loneliness is so sweet, incredible and wonderful. When you can just immerse yourself in, as a child – pinch nose and drops in a full bath of water, the hum goes away, and you hear the voice of my mother. He you seems so happy while she’s in the kitchen preparing something and make noise with pots. And you think: “Oh, how happy I am!” Loneliness for me is a kind of immersion in the bath,” admits Alan.