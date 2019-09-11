Bags under eyes can be found, what body is sick
The characteristic swelling around the eyes are often a symptom of problems with the liver, heart and even cancer. In time catch the disease!
Why do I get bags under my eyes? The reasons may be different. Is and physiological characteristics, and the overuse of cosmetics. Bags can be formed from contact with the mote in the eyes from lack of sleep or even poor posture during sleep. But the reasons can be much more serious.
Allergies can cause cramps in the eyes, and the appearance of bags under the eyes. The problem disappears when you stop contact with the allergen or in the appointment of antihistamines.
Diseases of the eye (conjunctivitis, scleritis, blepharitis, ptosis, ectropion and cancer) is also accompanied by swelling of the lower eyelid.
Inflammation of the oral cavity and nasal cavities also often lead to the eyes. This can occur asymmetrically, with only one eye.
Kidney disease to prevent us difficult bags under the eyes. They usually appear after sleep. Can be placed asymmetrically, depending on what side you were sleeping and accompanied by marked edema of the entire body.
Diseases of the heart and blood vessels also causes an asymmetrical swelling of the eyes. Especially alarming signal that urgently needs to consult a cardiologist when swelling of the eyes accompanied by swelling of the legs.
Liver problems are also often apparent in the bags under the eyes, followed by swelling of the hands, especially the fingers. Refer to a specialist, don’t delay with this!
Problems with proper nutrition and vitamin deficiency can also be detected thanks to the emergence of these signals. Causes of eye puffiness may be different. Consult a specialist to know the exact diagnosis and treatment you can find!