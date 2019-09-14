Bahamas and US East coast: tropical storm Humberto could follow the path of Dorian
Due to tropical storm Humberto Abaco Islands (Bahamas) covered the rain, creating storm conditions, only a few weeks after the Bahamas affected by hurricane Dorian. This writes CNN.
As of 11:00 PM Eastern time on Saturday, September 14, the center of Humberto was located almost 30 miles (almost 50 km) East of the island of Great Abaco. According to the National center for hurricanes, in the North-Western part of the Bahamas raged strong wind and rain.
It is expected that by Saturday night, Humberto will move away from the Bahamas, but on some Islands can drop up to 6 inches (just over 15cm) of rain, and gusts of wind can be up to 60 mph (nearly 100 km/h).
“Even if you get 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) of rain, you need to understand that many of the homes have no roofs. Many of the buildings have already been destroyed, so that even wind speeds of 50-60 mph (80-100 km/h) may cause irreparable damage,” said meteorologist Allison Chinchar.
The center reported that in the North-West of the Bahamas operates a warning about a tropical storm, with the exception of Andros island.
Umberto will go the way of the hurricane Dorian, but it will be a little further from the coast. On his way Umberto touches those same regions, which recently walked Dorian, bringing horrifying destruction.
According to the National center for hurricanes, the evening of Monday, September 16, at the border of the storm reached Florida and Georgia, where we expect about an inch of precipitation (2.54 cm).
The maximum recorded wind speed according to the latest data from the center for hurricanes is 50 mph (80 km/h), the storm winds were felt at a distance of 90 miles (144 km) from the storm center.
It is expected that Humberto will become a hurricane 1 or 2 category after leaving the Bahamas.
At the current forecast Umberto will leave from coast of the US and possibly go in the direction of Bermuda.
Storm surges caused by Humberto, may affect the coast from Central Florida to South Carolina early next week. According to the center, these waves can be life-threatening.
Hurricanes and storms are usually formed in the peak season – the weeks about September 10 it was during this period weather conditions are conducive to the rapid formation of storms.
We will remind, the Bahamas has still not recovered after hurricane Dorian. After thousands of people were left without shelter and food, 1300 was missing. The Prime Minister said he expects that the death toll was 50 people, “will increase significantly”