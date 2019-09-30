Baked alive in California drunk mother fell asleep, forgetting 2-year-old daughter in a hot car
Year-old girl from California died a painful death after the mother left her for several hours in a hot car, got drunk with a friend and fell asleep. The woman left the child with the included heated and covered her with a blanket — the baby is actually baked alive.
The little June Love Agosto died in hospital on September 23 after it was discovered in the car of her mother in the unincorporated area of TORRANCE in the County of Los Angeles, writes Fox News.
County Sheriff’s Department Los Angeles, said in a press release that officers responded to a call about a child who is “not breathing.” They arrived at the scene and found that two-year-old is unconscious. Medics took her to hospital where she was declared dead.
Officials said at the scene in front of several witnesses questioned the 34-year-old mother of the child.
“We do not know whether there had been drugs and/or alcohol,” said police, adding that the manner and cause of death will be determined by the coroner County of Los Angeles.
But in the original coroner’s report obtained FOX11, the mother admitted to police that he had left the child alone in the car at about 23:00 on September 21 before you sit in another car, where she drank alcohol with a friend, and then fell asleep.
The woman told police that she put 2-year-old girl in a car seat and covered with a blanket, lifted up the window and turned on the heating, which worked about 4-5 hours. When the mother woke up, she went to her daughter and found the child with burns on the face, chest and arms, with traces of vomit on the clothes. From behind the girls get off the skin.
The coroner reported that the mother put June on the lawn and watered it with a hose, trying to revive and cool it. In the hospital, where he brought the girl he was diagnosed with complete heart failure and death.
“She’s my only granddaughter. I just came here, the girl celebrated her second birthday. June Love was a lovely girl, she deserved a good life , to grow up and go to school,” said the baby’s grandmother Helen Hernandez.
In the report, the child’s mother admitted that she had a drug problem but she went to rehab. She also told the police that she has a 9-year-old son, who was adopted by a relative when he was 3 years old.
The official cause of death is still not determined. The Sheriff’s office said that as of Monday morning, no arrests.
“The investigation is ongoing, and currently no additional information”, — told the police.