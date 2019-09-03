Baked vegetables are dangerous for the teeth not less soda
Roasting vegetables is the preferred method of cooking, in terms of nutrition, but these vegetables is a real threat to the teeth, convinced scientists.
Research specialists from the University of Dundee showed that the baking in the oven vegetables for example zucchini, onions and bell peppers, increase the level of acidity. Steamed and cooked vegetables such a high acidity does not differ, experts say.
According to them, food with high acid levels that can cause damage to your teeth and the occurrence of dental caries no less sugar.
Experts performed the experiment. They cooked vegetable dish, the vegetable was baked or cooked. The recipe used onions, green peppers, zucchini, tomatoes and eggplant.
As a result, assessing the level of acidity in fact, two of the same dishes, the researchers found that the dish was prepared from baked vegetables had a pH equal to the indicators of carbonated beverages. Meanwhile, it is well known that sodas because of their acid concentrations contribute to the development of erosion of dentin – the hard tissue of the teeth.
Scientists recommend to take into account the acidity of food. Over 90% of UK dentists reported that they routinely encounter cases of acid erosion in their patients. This erosion according to them facilitates including the habit of drinking fresh juices.