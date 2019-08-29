Baking soda is used against many diseases
Baking soda is popular with people. It is used in the course of treatment, and even brushing her teeth.
Dentists say that brushing with baking soda or adding it to toothpaste is not recommended. No soda, no aktivirovannykh coal will not help you to whiten your teeth. They will damage tooth enamel and cause tooth decay.
Enamel damage aggressive cleaning. The tooth begins to rot, due to the appearance of caries.
Very harmful, say dentists, toothpastes with fluoride. Best of all, according to doctors, to use a toothpaste without fluoride.