Bale has donated more than 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus in Wales and Spain
April 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Gareth Bale
Attacking midfielder of real Madrid and the Wales Gareth bale donated more than 1 million Euro to combat the coronavirus, The Guardian reports.
30-year-old captain of Wales has donated 500 thousand Euro to the medical service of Madrid, where the player together with the family is in quarantine.
Another 570 thousand Welshman turned home the members of the National health service.
“I want to thank all health workers for their hard work and sacrifices, which they offer during a crisis Covid-19” – quoted by football edition.